Small grain harvest is beginning in North Dakota, and with the current dry conditions, there is an increased risk of combine fires early in the season.
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Small grain harvest is beginning in North Dakota, and with the current dry conditions, there is an increased risk of combine fires early in the season.
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When sixth-generation farmer Ethan Johnson farms the same field that his ancestors farmed in the 1800s in the Red River Valley east of Fargo, …
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