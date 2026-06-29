At NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center’s (CREC) field day this July, Michael Wunsch, NDSU CREC research plant pathologist, will explain the connection between genetics and root rot disease in pulse crops.
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At NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center’s (CREC) field day this July, Michael Wunsch, NDSU CREC research plant pathologist, will explain the connection between genetics and root rot disease in pulse crops.
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