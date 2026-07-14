At the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Swine Field Day in June, NDSU unveiled its new swine research facility, which is a farrow-to-finish operation with enough space to hold 600 head.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
At the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Swine Field Day in June, NDSU unveiled its new swine research facility, which is a farrow-to-finish operation with enough space to hold 600 head.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
MANNING, N.D. – With hot days in the summer, cattle may start to feel the heat and bunch up together in the corners of pastures. Rachel Gibbs,…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.