A powerful storm that tore through the Rockham, South Dakota, area June 29 left its mark on Jade Jandal’s operation, but recent moisture has him feeling better about where things stand heading into July.
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Jade and his wife Jenna run Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham in northeastern South Dakota while raising three kids. Jade built his own herd focusing on practicality and longevity and now has a registered Angus herd as well as a custom calving enterprise and a cropping operation where he implements rotational grazing, alternative feeding strategies and cover crops.