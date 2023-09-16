There has been plenty of volatility over the past several months in the sunflower market. Some might even call it “irrational volatility,” but it is volatility nonetheless.

According to John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), commenting in the weekly NSA newsletter on Sept. 11, the markets were awaiting fresh USDA data that was released on Sept. 12, hoping that would provide more insights as to how 2023 production and ending supplies could shake out.

In addition, USDA’s Farm Service Agency was to update its reported acreage data for all crops. “This will give the sunflower market another look at acres ahead of the USDA October production report, which will provide its first estimate for oil and non-oil sunflower production,” Sandbakken said. “Sunflower prices continue to move lower as the market transitions toward the 2023-24 market year.”

Since July, prices at the ADM and Cargill crush plans at Enderlin, N.D., and West Fargo, N.D., respectively, have bounced from $19.50-$19.60 up to $19.80 and then down to $19.40-$19.20 in mid-August. Now, in mid-September, prices are down to $18.50-$19, depending on the month and the crush plant.

Cargill listed No Quote (NQ) for NuSun sunflower for both September and October. ADM listed NQ for September and a price of $18.50 for October. Cargill at Pingree, N.D., listed an $18 call price for September and NQ for October.

For high-oleic sunflower, West Fargo listed a price of $19 for delivery in both September and October. Enderlin posted NQ for September and $19.50 for delivery in October. Pingree posted NQ for September and $18.50 for October, and Hebron, N.D. posted NQ for September and $17.90 for October.

“Moving forward, it may be hard to gather significant forward momentum as carryover oil-type seed stocks are projected to be above the five-year average, as well as seasonal harvest pressure being just around the corner,” he said.

Looking at the 2023 U.S. sunflower crop, after a slow start this spring, the crop continued to mature at a faster pace as summer progressed. That was due in large part to very warm to hot temperatures along with drier soil conditions that have been pushing the crop toward maturity in the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

“Some of the crop could be desiccated in early September for harvest. Most of the crops in these states are considered in good-to-excellent condition,” he said. “This should mean that yields will be above trend, assuming normal weather through the rest of this fall and the lack of an early freeze.”

He also pointed out that most of the sunflower crop in Colorado is rated in good-to-excellent condition due in large part to above normal rainfall this season. Mid-August through September is the critical time frame for sunflowers.