In August, USDA releases an updated supply and demand report, as well as revised production estimates, which is highly anticipated because it often gets the market excited. There wasn't much excitement after the report came out this year.

On Aug. 11, USDA provided an update not only for the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), but also for production numbers. The reason August is important is that August is the first month that USDA surveys farmers on yield potential, but it also combines that information with satellite imagery – remote sensing – to update their yield forecasts.

“This August report is usually one of those high-sparks, high-intensity kind of reports where we see big price movements. Well, we didn't get that,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU crops economist/marketing specialist. “Basically what happened was is that the USDA numbers came out very close to what the private trade analysts were expecting to see, which is, to some degree, kind of refreshing that we don’t have this wild wide that we’ve been on for the last couple years.”

The forecast for a national average yield, as well as a breakdown state-by-state, came in very close to what most of the private analysts were expecting. USDA did make some small adjustments on the consumption or usage side on the WASDE report, but the numbers were really just “nibbling around the edges.”

Now, obviously there’s a difference moving forward.

Olson explained that when USDA does its forecast and yield estimates, they take the current observations, as well as the survey numbers, and assume that weather will be normal from this point forward. On the other hand, he also noted there are some private forecasters that, when you get into the western Corn Belt, there are some areas that have been very dry most of the season and a lot of times the private forecasters will assume that they’re going to have continued dry weather, or if it’s been hot and dry that it will continue to be hot and dry.

“So there can be differences between what the traders are thinking, which is what you see in the futures market, versus what the USDA is forecasting,” he said. “We’re now back at the point where we went into the report, where this is a weather market, and even though we got some confirmation that it looks like the corn crop in the U.S. is good, the eastern Corn Belt is forecasted to have some pretty good yields – average to above average.”

The challenge, however, continues to be the western Corn Belt – including southern Minnesota, parts of Iowa and northern Missouri, and eastern parts of Nebraska and Kansas – that have been challenged for moisture.

“They’ve had some pretty hot temperatures that have put the crop under some stress. The big question is: what does that mean moving forward?” he said. “Well, right now, we’re having some cooler temperatures and we’ve had some showers come through for those areas that are very dry, which will help stabilize crops and help stabilize yield projections. But when you look at the extended forecasts, it looks like the western Corn Belt, as well as part of the eastern Corn Belt, will turn to the hot and dry category again.

“So the unknown right now for yield on corn is: does the corn crop have enough soil moisture reserves to have enough within its own plant to be able to finish this crop out? It’s still a wild card. We don’t know,” he added.

Olson noted the market is currently seeing some downward pressure on pricing for corn, mainly because there are more planted corn acres than first expected earlier this growing season.

“This is still expected to be a pretty large corn crop historically, just because of the increase in acreage,” he said. “So the corn market is feeling more comfortable even though we have some yield variability. We have some yield uncertainty left in the marketplace. Some of that uncertainty is dwindling, it’s getting less, and the fact that we have so many acres around is providing some comfort in the corn market.”

That said, he explained there is potential for price variability based on the weather, but in his opinion, a significant amount of the price variability is starting to come out of the market.

“Some of that risk premium that we had built in earlier on this season, not knowing what yields were going to be, is now being confirmed. It’s looking like we’re going to have a pretty good crop and the extra acres are certainly helping,” he said.

Looking at current relative prices, the corn market has taken a hit over the last couple weeks largely because of the uncertainty of the yields and the fact there are so many acres.

“There’s not a big worry about not having bushels and that’s why, when you’re looking at a relative price point, the price of corn versus the price of soybeans, you’re seeing that differential, you’re seeing that price spread, that ratio gets to be a bit wider than you normally expect,” he explained, adding the price for harvest delivery of corn was about $4.30-$4.35.

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 15, the August delivery price was $5.03 and basis was +30 cents over. The December 2023 futures price was listed at $4.84 and basis was -3 cents under.

At an elevator in east central North Dakota, as of Aug. 14, the August delivery price was $4.62 per bushel and basis was -10 cents under. The November 2023 futures price was listed at $4.24 and basis was -60 cents under.

One item that Olson has been beating his drum about, and will continue to do so, is to get farmers to really do the math on the cost of storage, in particular the cost of on-farm storage, because of higher interest rates that have gone up substantially from last year.

“Last year, interest rates for most operating notes were at 4-4.5 percent interest. Interest rates this year for operating notes, the cost of putting a crop in, are closer to 8 percent,” he said. “So when you take 8 percent interest times $12.40 soybeans, that adds up in a hurry.

“You’ve got the revenue part where the market is trying to reward you for storage, basically to help pay some of those storage costs – and then you’ve got the cost of storage,” he continued. “As a farmer, when you’re going through the math, trying to figure out what is the cost of your storage, you really need to redo the numbers, you need to recalculate based off of today’s numbers, not off of what you’ve seen over the last several years. It’s actually higher than most people expect.

“We can still play the storage game, there can still be money made by storing crop on-farm, but you’ve got to redo the math to make sure you're using the right numbers. That’s the part that I really want to focus on and emphasize to farm managers to make sure that they’re doing that and they’re doing it correctly,” he concluded.