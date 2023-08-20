A projected smaller durum crop in Canada, along with rising concerns about the quality of the European durum crop, are helping durum prices in the U.S.

“The durum market continues to be buoyed by concerns over of the size of the Canadian crop, as well as quality and production concerns on the European crop,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “And more recently, there’s starting to be some expanded concerns about the quality impacts of recent rains on the mature portion of the durum crop, and the forecasted wet period in parts of the region over the next (couple weeks).”

Local durum bids continue to hold at $11.50 a bushel on the high end, according to Peterson, who pointed out there hasn’t been much durum movement lately, and probably not much, if any, trading at those levels.

“There’s been no producer selling, which means there’s limited supplies to market, and with limited buying, there’s basically just no liquidity in the durum market,” he said. “We’ll see what happens going forward. Obviously, you need both buyers and sellers to continue to push the market higher or to solidify values, and as of right now, there’s a lot of speculation and not a lot of depth in the market.

“Nonetheless, the factors that are real is that the Canadian crop is definitely a lot smaller than it was two months ago just on continued dryness,” he added.

At this time, there’s a whole range of estimates on where the Canadian crop is. Early-season estimates were close to 220 million bushels (MB), but some current estimates are down to as low as 130 MB, which would be a “pretty drastic cut.” As with anything, Peterson said the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

Even though this year’s Canadian durum crop is smaller than a couple months ago, it’s not as bad as in 2021. In that year, Canadian durum production dropped to 110 MB, but drought conditions were more widespread and severe.

“Until we get some official numbers from Canada by the end of August, there continues to be speculation,” he said.

The other real issue in the market is in Europe where there have been some production cutbacks, more so due to dryness in parts of Spain and France. With the Italian crop, the issue has been quality because of a lot of ill-timed rains that have reduced the color and test weights of the crops.

“They’re definitely going to need to import for quality,” he said. “Prices over there are over $13 a bushel to producers. Their prices have increased about $4 a bushel from early July. That doesn’t necessarily indicate that our prices will get to that level, just because you need to add freight onto it. Until we get deeper into our harvest and the Canadian harvest, the actual harvest may come out better than what the perception is now.

“If we do run into an extended rain period, that could mean a wider quality spread. In Europe, there’s already a $4.50 per bushel spread for top-end quality durum versus feed quality durum. And I would expect a similar pattern here if we have quality issues just because the feed market is starting to get a little depressed,” he added.

The Minneapolis Durum Index, which is another barometer of prices, is holding at $10.50 per bushel. That’s down slightly from the recent high of $10.80, but it’s notably higher than the mid-June level of $7.85.

Looking at current harvest progress, which is the issue right now because the market is still in the early stages of discovering the crop in terms of both yield and quality, Montana was 27 percent harvested. That compares to 18 percent a year ago and 17 percent on average.

“Montana has been hotter and dryer through the summer, so their crop has been pushed a little further ahead than the North Dakota crop,” he said.

In North Dakota, only 4 percent of the crop had been harvested as of Aug. 13. That compares to 9 percent last year and 11 percent on average.

“About 50 percent of the North Dakota crop is mature, so that’s the vulnerability for if we continue to be somewhat wet over the next couple weeks,” he said.

In its latest yield estimates in August, USDA pegged yield in Montana at 28 bushels per acre. In July, yield there was estimated at 34 bushels per acre.

“I think the 28 (bushels per acre) lines up more with current crop condition,” he said.

In North Dakota, the current yield estimate is 35 bushels per acre. In July, the estimate was 34 bushels per acre.

Again, Peterson feels that aligns closer to what crop conditions are now. A year ago the yield in the state was 40 bushels per acre.

“I think most producers will tell you that the crop potential, at least up in the heart of the durum area, is not as good as a year ago,” he said.

The one big surprise with the August USDA report was they adjusted planted durum acreage. USDA increased planted area by 200,000 acres from the June report to August. Of that, another 150,000 acres were “found” in North Dakota, and 50,000 acres in Montana. North Dakota's durum acreage is now at 900,000 planted acres. That compares to 790,000 last year. Montana is at 700,000 durum acres planted compared to 710,000 last year.

“That didn’t get much market reaction, but it does give the industry a little bit bigger base in order to handle lower yields if that’s what the trend is,” he said.

As far as demand is concerned, USDA made no notable adjustments. Domestic food use is similar to a year ago at 85 MB. Exports are up slightly at 25 MB vs. 23 MB last year.

“The early sales pace is not reflecting that. We’re actually running slightly behind a year ago with just 3.5 MB in sales on the books. I would anticipate that to ramp up, especially if prices stabilize at these levels and buyers feel more comfortable stepping in,” he said.

“Algeria passed on a recent tender just because prices had jumped too high, so we’ll see what happens over the next little while,” he continued. “But producers definitely need some cooperative weather. Rain is not a friend for durum production right now as it’s too little and will only heighten quality concerns. We’ll hope for some warm, dry weather and see where that takes us here as we work to the end of August.”