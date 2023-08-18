When wheat harvest starts progressing, it typically puts pressure on the market and prices, and this year is no different, even though harvest is moving along at a slower pace than typical.

“The wheat market, unfortunately, continued to slide lower as harvest moved forward. It’s probably not that unusual as harvest time typically brings one of the lows in the market just because pipelines are being replenished, regardless if the crop is big or small,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“We continue to see pressure on all wheat markets. As we move further into August, there could be some potential factors that may adjust that trend, but for the time being, the bears seem to be in control of the market,” he added.

Minneapolis September wheat futures have fallen back below $8 per bushel level, putting it down to the lowest level since late May/early June, and about $1.30 lower than the most recent high, which was set in the third week of July.

Hard red winter wheat futures were down below $7.50 a bushel, and soft red winter wheat futures at Chicago, which reflect world prices, were down to a little below $6.

“So there’s probably more retraction in the market than a lot of people anticipated, especially given the ongoing conflict in the Black Sea region, and some of the volatility with ports there still being bombed and some vessels in the sea being searched, causing disruption,” he said.

“But I think the market has reached a point where there’s some fatigue in the Russian/Ukraine situation, and until world leaders step up and put restrictions or embargoes on Russia's ability to export wheat, we’ll probably just continue to see that pressure on the world market,” he added.

The more recent state of the market is reacting to USDA’s August production update, as well as supply and demand estimates for wheat by class, according to Peterson.

In the report, national wheat production was lowered by 5 million bushels (MB) from July down to 1.73 billion bushels. USDA did increase the size of hard red winter, soft red winter and durum crops, but those gains were offset by declines in hard red spring wheat, as well as white wheat.

“Despite the severe drought in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and southern Colorado, the average winter wheat yield nationally is 48.1 bushels per acre, which is actually up 2 percent from a year ago due largely to tremendous crops in Ohio, Illinois, albeit soft red winter wheat, and significant abandonment of low yielding fields in drought areas,” he said.

He also noted there was also much improved year-on-year winter wheat crops in Montana, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming, which are smaller producers, but those offset the yield challenges in Oklahoma and Kansas. In terms of winter wheat, the state that took the biggest year-to-year decline was South Dakota.

On the spring wheat side, Peterson pointed out that USDA did confirm what a lot of market analysts and producers were alluding to when they talked about dryness in July and the early heat stressing crop by lowering the yield estimate to 41.8 bushels per acre, down from 45.2 bushels per in July.

“That was an 8 percent drop in one month, which is fairly significant. That puts the national yield 10 percent below a year ago,” he said.

Looking at state by state yields, North Dakota fell from 47 bushels per acre down to 45 bushels from July to August; Minnesota went from 54 bushels per acre down to 50 bushels; and South Dakota down from 34 bushels per acre to 30 bushels. Montana took the sharpest drop, going from 34 bushels per acre down to 28 bushels.

Compared to a year ago, South Dakota and Minnesota are seeing the sharpest percentage decline with about 20-40 percent lower yields. North Dakota yields were 10 percent lower, but Montana was actually 10 percent higher than last year’s crop.

“We’ll see how that holds as the combines work their way through the crop,” he said.

The current spring wheat production estimate is 413 MB, which is down from 436 MB a year ago. That would be the second smallest crop in the last 10 years, and the fourth smallest in the last 20 years. The other years that were lower were 2021, during which there was a significant drought, and also 2002 and 2011.

“We’ve seen a slide in the markets just with harvest progressing, but we’ll see whether the confirmed yields by the combines are disappointing, or whether they’re better than expected,” Peterson said.

“We’ll also keep an eye on the change in the weather pattern. Areas that couldn’t buy a rain earlier this summer now are seeing more frequent showers and, in some cases, some heavy downpours that are starting to raise some concerns about quality,” he continued. “For sure it’s stalling out the harvest on some of the mature crop. We’ll have to wait and see what happens over the next couple weeks.”

Peterson noted that it does look like there’s a more favorable window in mid-August. As of Aug. 14, about one-fourth of the national spring wheat crop had been harvested. Normal for this date is 28 percent. Minnesota was at 28 percent and North Dakota was at 13 percent harvested. South Dakota and Montana were further along at 54 and 39 percent, respectively.

“It’s going to be pretty critical to catch a dry window in the next week or two just because the front end of the crop is mature and ready to harvest, and certainly vulnerable to some quality loss,” he said.

On the demand side, in the August report USDA, somewhat surprisingly, did lower overall demand projections for U.S. wheat. Total wheat exports were lowered by 25 MB, all from the hard red winter wheat class, and is now estimated at 700 MB. USDA also lowered domestic food use, though not significantly.

“The trend is probably more important and that’s based on lower mill grind numbers in recent months. We’ll see if those trends shift as the year progresses,” he said.

Looking at current export sales, Peterson said there’s no question the U.S. continues to struggle on the international stage simply because of price.

“A lot of countries around the world are seeing economic stagnation. These slowdowns are causing a drop in overall wheat consumption that impacts all markets, not just U.S. exports, but exports from other competitors, too. And so we’ve seen an increase in rice consumption. These are just some tough economic times in some markets,” he said.

“The U.S. is looking to encourage broader use of financing to help some of these countries out, and looking at donation programs. With the fire sale give away of wheat by Russia on the world market, that makes for some pretty tough sledding, especially in countries that are highly price sensitive,” he added.

Looking at our current export pace, as of mid-August, the U.S. had sold 235 MB, which is down 25 percent from last year. Hard red spring wheat is doing the best and accounts for 81 MB in exports, which is about 8 percent behind a year ago. Soft red winter wheat is unchanged from last year at 60 MB. But the two classes that are having the toughest time are white wheat exports, which are off 33 percent from a year ago, and hard red winter wheat which is down 55 percent.

“We’re expecting those trends to change going forward because the U.S. is getting more competitive in the world market. Buyers that have been holding off, waiting for a drop in the market, are sensing an opportunity,” he said. “For spring wheat, Canadian competition seems to be less keen than it was a year ago, which should open the door for us.”

On quality, we’re just getting started with spring wheat harvest, but the anticipation is that protein should be good in much of the crop. Hopefully we can avoid any quality loss due to rain at harvest, and there’s not a lot of disease in the crop that was reported during the growing season. So if we can get some favorable harvest weather, we anticipate a good quality crop,” he added.

The latest on the hard red winter wheat crop is that it’s close to 13 percent protein, which is probably going to keep a temper on protein premiums, according to Peterson. That said, producers are just getting started on the harvest and a lot more will be known over the next couple weeks.

“On the world stage, as we said, the market seems to be running into some Black Sea fatigue,” he said. “But on a positive note, the European and Indian crops are looking smaller than they were expected a couple months ago, as well as Canada.”