Canola prices have continued to climb higher in July, with only one down trading day for the month, as of July 19. Mounting dry conditions in Canada and a hotter outlook for the Midwest and Northern Plains are the main drivers behind higher prices and the independent strength of canola.
The USDA currently estimates Canadian canola production of 20 million metric tons (MMT) this year and market talk recently is that production will come in below 18 MMT. This will greatly curtail export sales of canola in the next year as canola prices will need to strengthen enough to choke off this export demand and ration supplies.
Last year, Canadian canola production was 18.2 MMT. Crushers will still get the supplies they need for the next year, but exports will have to decline. A new ending stocks estimate will be released soon along with updated season average price forecasts.
The latest USDA Oil Crops Outlook indicated European rapeseed production will decline slightly, also due to dry conditions, and ending stocks will drop 26 percent from recent estimates. It said dry weather in France, Germany, Poland and Lithuania that started in the middle of May and persisted throughout June affected proper pod fill development.
It also reports that with higher planted canola acres in the U.S. this season, canola production will potentially reach 4 billion pounds, up 20 million pounds from last month’s estimate and up 220 million pounds from last year. Rising demand will swell the domestic canola crush to 4.4 billion pounds. In addition, it estimates increased canola seed exports which will leave canola ending stocks unchanged at 450 million pounds.
It again reiterated that EPA’s approval of a canola oil pathway for renewable diesel will contribute to increased domestic utilization and has again increased its estimate of canola oil used for biofuel production to 2.5 billion pounds this year and 2.8 billion pounds next year. The NCGA feels these estimates will have to be raised again as current utilization of canola oil for biofuels is running at a pace that will exceed these levels. Canola oil basis remains firm due to biofuel demand. Canola oil imports are also expected to increase, and the season average price of canola is pegged at $24 per hundredweight.
The USDA reported that 126,320 tons of canola was crushed in May, compared to 97,792 a year ago. A total of 114 million pounds of canola oil was produced, up 49 percent from one year ago, and 3.6 billion pounds of canola seed has been crushed so far in the U.S. in the current marketing year.
The November ICE canola futures finished the session on July 19 at $841 per metric ton (MT), up $8.30 on the day, and up $200 per MT since June 1. This is the highest close for the November contract since January. The January ICE canola futures contract closed at $836 per MT, up $10.90 per MT on the day and up another $70 per MT in the last two weeks. Funds were reported to have nearly liquidated all the short positions in the canola market.
Local cash prices continued higher as of July 19 at nearby crush plants, ranging from $27.57 to $29.16 for July through early August deliveries, up $1.50 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices ranged from $27.99 to $29.16, up by $1.50 to $2.00 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. New crop canola has gained approximately $5.50 per hundredweight since mid-June.
As of July 17, 86 percent of the canola in North Dakota was blooming, ahead of 73 percent last year. Canola crop conditions improved in the last two weeks due to the cooler than normal weather. Fifty-four percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent, up from 44 percent two weeks ago, but down from 62 percent in the middle of June. Dry conditions in northeastern and northwestern North Dakota are expected to accelerate with the hotter upcoming forecast for the Northern Plains. The dry weather expected to impact Canadian canola production will not spare North Dakota producers. For Montana, 79 percent of the canola is blooming, while 59 percent is rated good-to-excellent, unchanged in the last two weeks, but down from the 5-year average of 67 percent.
Canola crop conditions in the south central and southwestern parts of North Dakota are better than the northern areas as these areas received more timely rains. Canola has been reported to be blooming over a month for some producers in these regions as cooler temperatures and ample moisture have been ideal for the cool-season crop.