With a difficult start to planting coupled with the cancellations of recent U.S. corn sales and more corn being sourced out of Brazil, the corn market is looking at a tale of two markets – one for old crop and one for new crop.

“We still have a tale of two cities when you look at it as far as the corn market, between the old crop and the new crop,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “We’ve had these cancellations coming from China, but there’s rumors out there that these cancellations aren’t from China, they’re actually from the source in the U.S., because they can’t secure enough corn to fill the commitment. It’s a regional availability concern that they can’t get the corn to put on the barges to get them to the locations to meet the sales commitments.”

Martinson also pointed out there’s a lot of cheaper corn coming out of Brazil right now because they’ve had a bumper crop. That and the fact all their grain is hitting the port at this time and they need to move the product because they don’t have the infrastructure to store it.

“They just need to sell (the corn) and then that’s kind of flooding the market right now on the export side of things, and that’s pushing the U.S. exports back a little bit, at least they’re not as important right now,” he said.

“But we still have very tight old crop supplies and stocks that are going to continue to keep that old crop at a little bit of a premium,” he continued. “They’ve traded to the widest margin ever between the July and September at over 82-84 cents, so we’ve got a huge inversion in this market. We’ve kind of taken some of that back now with these last couple cancellations from China, but still there are some concerns on the old crop demand side.”

Then, on the flip side, he explained how good growing conditions and the rapid planting progress that’s happening in the central and eastern Corn Belt is really taking a lot of the premium out of the new crop.

“For the most part, the eastern regions and the central part of the Corn Belt are really seeing good planting progress, good emergence, and almost ideal growing conditions,” he said.

“A lot of the Northern Plains and the western Corn Belt aren’t seeing the same thing, so it’s not likely we can reach USDA’s lofty production goals. But we do have some really good crop out there.

“I think they prematurely pulled the uncertainty premium out of the market when we went down below $5 on the December contract,” he continued. “I would expect that we’ll start to see that come back again. With any kind of a weather scare, any kind of an issue, this market’s going to be very vulnerable to recoveries because of how little premium we have in it.”

When USDA released the planting progress report in mid-May, North Dakota was sitting with 5 percent in the ground, which is about 21 percent behind the average pace.

“I would say right now, on a really good week, we can get about 40 percent planted, so that would take us to about 50 percent planted,” he said. “The trouble is that, as of Sunday, May 21, we’re 50 percent planted in the state of North Dakota. That gives most producers 4-5 days to hit their last planting date for corn, and then it gives guys in the southeast corner (of the state) another 10 days to be able to get going to finish planting their corn crop because we have until May 31. But the days are starting to get thin, on the last planting day as far as crop insurance is concerned.”

As far as marketing, Martinson didn’t offer any suggestions at this time with futures “not great.”

“I would say patience is a virtue right now. I wouldn’t encourage any pricing at this time because of so much of the premium being pulled out of the market. And the fact that the market is so oversold and in need of a correction,” he said. “And the fact that we have no weather premium from any uncertainties built into this market. I think that should help bring prices back in again.”

Martinson said the revenue side of the crop insurance should start kicking in soon. Another factor is that prices have been taken down so low that it’s taken a lot of the incentive out of pushing to get more soybeans on the planting side.

Looking at local prices, right now, old crop corn in western Minnesota is sitting at about a $5.71 price. Basis levels are sitting at virtually zero for the most part, so still decent, according to Martinson, adding that for new crop the cash price was about $4.50-$4.53.

“That’s quite a difference between old crop and new crop with old crop at $5.71 and new crop at $4.50. It kind of makes you want to not sell a lot,” he said.

At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 23, the June delivery price was $5.96 and basis was +24 cents over. The October 2023 futures price was listed at $5.13 and basis was +4 cents over.