Though it was nearly 40 (gulp) years ago, I still remember the lesson well. I was a junior at the University of Montana, and I enrolled in a course on Native American culture and language taught by renowned Cheyenne and Arapaho scholar and educator Dr. Henrietta Mann. She opened the door for many of us who were unfamiliar with the rich traditions, values, and history. I even learned to speak a few sentences in Cheyenne. Dr. Mann was a wonderful educator and storyteller, and one story in particular stayed with me all these years.
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