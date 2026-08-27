My grandson has had struggles in his life, first with deafness as a toddler, corrected by surgery, and followed by challenges with speech. He also has extreme learning differences that have made formal education difficult. He is, however, very handsome and one of the kindest and most thoughtful people you will ever meet. He doesn’t seem bothered that he can’t make change for a dollar or drive a car or read at grade level (yet). Some things that he does exceptionally well are that he can “read” people and is selfless in helping others, always.