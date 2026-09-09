As I write this, farmers here in north-central Montana are sidelined from harvest by rain. A few overnight showers turned into true rainfall by mid-morning – dashing hopes of being in the field for the next several days. Though Mother Nature gave them the “gift” of sleeping in this morning, I know that many are anxiously looking at their fields, wishing they were out there, with each lap getting that much closer to the finish line. At the same time, my best friend just wrapped up a major project for the next evolution of his life, and he half-jokingly said that even with his to-do list complete, he is feeling oddly stressed. After several tremendously busy months, I asked if his stress might come from feeling like he was ‘missing’ or ‘forgetting’ something. He agreed. If you find it weird to exhale (like I do), you may have lots of company.