Polaris created the Homestead Hero, a campaign focused on highlighting how Polaris Ranger helps people get more work done around their yards and property.
Polaris upfitted four Polaris Ranger XP 1000s, with premium outdoor power tools from Milwaukee Tool, Rhino-Rack storage solutions with tool attachments, and a Polaris Pro HD 4,500 lb. winch with Rapid Rope Recovery, making these “Homestead Hero” Rangers the ultimate solution for tackling outdoor projects with ease and efficiency, so the homeowners can spend more time enjoying their property. Three of the Homestead Hero Rangers will be put to the test by leading home-improvement-focused social partners and media to showcase the incredible benefits and efficiencies the Ranger provides to landowners, while the fourth will be given away to one lucky winner.
For more information on the program and to enter to win, visit Polaris.com/HomesteadHero.