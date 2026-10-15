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Jacqui Fatka is lead economist for farm supply and biofuels in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange research division. During the past 20 years she’s honed her expertise in ag policy, biofuels, trade, regulations, ag labor, climate-smart agriculture and farm management.
CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. It’s a member of the Farm Credit System. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.