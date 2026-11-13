Sometimes small areas on the landscape can have a big influence on downstream water quality. Certain areas of farm fields can be more susceptible to soil erosion, leading to greater sediment and nutrient losses to nearby lakes and rivers. Areas where the natural topography causes runoff water to come together in a temporary stream are particularly vulnerable. Grassed waterways are a classic conservation practice that can help protect those sensitive areas while safely moving water off the field. New research from Discovery Farms demonstrates that grassed waterways can significantly reduce soil and nutrient losses from crop fields.
People are also reading…
The article was written by Ellen Albright, Laura Paletta and Elizabeth McNamee.