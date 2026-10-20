The St. Louis River flows wide and swift as it meanders into Lake Superior. The river marks the divide between Wisconsin and Minnesota; 200 years ago the river formed a natural harbor protected by a miles-long spit of land. The mouth of the river entered the lake at a place now called the Wisconsin Entrance.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.