Melissa Wilson
University of Minnesota-Extension
Have you heard the phrase “manure is the gift that keeps on giving?” It refers to many different aspects of manure, but the gift of nitrogen is one of them. The phrase refers to how quickly, or not so quickly, the nitrogen releases over time, which depends on several factors.
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