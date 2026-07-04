The lazy, hazy days of summer remind us that crops and most fruits are green, hunting seasons are closed, animals are numerous and spend a great deal of time at feeding locations, and fishing is often so-so at best. It’s a great time to observe, learn, familiarize and photograph what is growing up, filling in the forest understory, easily discovered, and can be seen from a vehicle, boat or on foot. In other words, it’s a time to look and watch all things nature.
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Jerry Davis is a freelance outdoors writer. Contact him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112 for more information.