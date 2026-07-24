Joan Mueller found comfort with a farm dog. She lived life to its fullest. Simple things such as gardening, baking, knitting, sewing and painting brought her much joy. But it was her husband, Asa Mueller, who made her life complete. Together they enjoyed many outdoor activities – and always at their side was a dog, three of which were named Babe.
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Sarah Pfaff-Cavadini and her husband, Tim Cavadini, enjoy their 175-acre farm near Mindoro, Wisconsin, where they raise registered-Angus and Simmental beef cattle as well as horses and other small animals.