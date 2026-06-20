There is probably no need to dig very deeply into the cattle market and all that is happening around the country. But I will. Although a person may spend an entire professional lifetime in the cattle business, once you leave the daily happenings, it is nearly impossible to keep up – especially when a market moves both up and down with the speed and ferocity of the market the past couple of years. It’s probably required that I add it’s been mostly up, and add it’s about time.
On a regular Monday in April, when the average person was at work or school, millions of dol…
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Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.