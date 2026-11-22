Every family has one. The brother who hasn't spoken to his sister since the land was divided. The aunt who still brings up what was said at Grandpa's funeral. The cousin who doesn't come home for Christmas anymore. Everyone knows why, and nobody says it.
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Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, is a third-generation South Dakota farm woman and founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services near Mitchell, offering in-person and telehealth counseling for agricultural and rural families across South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska. Learn more at www.embracingchangecs.com or call 605-306-6383.