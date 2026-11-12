When I was growing up on the farm, I didn’t think much about failure. I certainly didn't go around labeling things that way. If you had asked me back then whether I had ever failed at something, I might have mentioned that I didn't get much playing time in school sports. But even as a kid, I knew sports weren't my thing. It didn't feel like failing so much as learning something about myself: this isn't where I shine, and that's OK.
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Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, QMHP, is the founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services, a telehealth and in-person private practice based in Mount Vernon, South Dakota, serving agricultural and rural communities across South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska. She can be reached at 605-306-6383 or through www.embracingchangecs.com.