October is in the rear-view mirror now, and out in my home country, it’s getting to be the time of year I liked best when I was a farm boy with my dad’s 20-gauge shotgun and a few thousand acres of cornfields and Soil Bank land where startled pheasants burst from cover in numbers that, I swear, sometimes blocked the sun.
Terry Woster
Tri-State Neighbor Photo
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