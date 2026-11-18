As a farm wife, I've watched firsthand how two generations can work toward the same goal while seeing different paths to get there. I've seen the pride that comes with carrying on a family operation, along with the challenges of balancing decades of experience with new ideas.
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Walking the Fenceline is a monthly column aimed at helping families start conversations about transitioning the farm into the next generation. It’s provided by the Prairie Family Business Association, an outreach center of the University of South Dakota. Learn more at fambus.org or reach out to Kim at kimberly.a.erickson@usd.edu.