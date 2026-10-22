One word. "McArthur." A song by Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Hardy, and Morgan Wallen. It's been topping the charts for all of 2026. We've all heard it and felt the lyrics. The song relates to everyone a little differently in the ag world. It depends on what chapter of life you're in. Are you a John, a Jones, or a Hunter McArthur? Maybe you're the matriarch behind it all, never mentioned in the song, but still feeling the pain behind every word sang.
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Walking the Fenceline
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