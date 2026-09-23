Thanks again to the thoughtful cooks who have shared recipes and kind words, and who sent birthday greetings to my mother. She gets as hungry as I do when she reads your recipes, and she was tickled to read your sweet notes. Her nephew and two grandsons, all from out of state, joined us to celebrate her 94th, culminating with homemade chocolate layer cake baked by one of the grandsons.
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Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.