If you haven’t heard about the exciting news in Gregory County, the Gregory County Pump Storage Project has been canceled. May 24 a press release from Missouri River Energy Services stated that due too much financial risk to the company would be canceled.
This is such a great thing to have happen. The project would have taken land away from farmers and ranchers. This would have significantly changed that area as we know it. It would have harmed wildlife and caused numerous other problems. Many people are overjoyed that it was canceled.
School is officially out for summer in all local schools. Many kids were finishing up with state track Memorial Day weekend, preparing for state golf, or starting their summer jobs. Our FFA chapter held our end of the year banquet May 15. Kids were awarded their Greenhand and chapter degrees, and the new officer team was elected, among other things. I reached my chapter degree and was elected vice president for the upcoming year. We will have an officer retreat soon where we will plan for the 2023- 2024 school year.
Farmers are slowly starting to park their planting tractors and put their equipment away. Planting season is coming to an end in and around Gregory County. This last week, we have been planting soybeans because we have all of our corn planted. We just have a couple fields left to finish and then the 2023 planting season is finished. As the planting season comes to an end it would be nice to receive some rain. We haven’t had any moisture in two weeks.
My dad taught me how to operate our air seeder. I was very nervous to learn how to run the air seeder because there is a lot that you have to watch and make sure is running properly. Being able to plant was something that I always wanted to do. Now that I learned how, I am so glad I did.
Everyone screws up, but it’s what you take and learn from that screw up that makes it count. While I was running the air seeder I noticed that I missed the start of the row so I went to back up and forgot to raise the air seeder. I plugged it up so my dad and I had to unplug it. I learned from this and I definitely don’t plan on doing it again because unplugging the air seeder was not fun.
As everyone was finishing planting the week of May 21, guys were going to start their first cutting of alfalfa the week of May 28. The alfalfa is looking great right now but the worst thing that we have to watch for is alfalfa weevil.
Farmers are also going to start cutting their rye. They have been finishing up their first round of spraying. Farmers are spraying pre-emergence herbicides to kill weeds. The weeds are terrible right now and need to get under control.
Cattle producers are working hard processing their pairs so that they can get them to pasture. Lots of pairs have already made their way to pasture for the summer. Seeing the calves run around in the green grass is such a great sight. The cows are loving the green grass as well. Winnie got her cast off and is doing well adjusting.
Right now everything is looking excellent but at the end of the day if we don’t get some rain it has the potential to not look great. If the crops don’t get some rain soon this year could go a whole different direction.
Avery Zeisler, 16, is the daughter of Jon and Ashley Zeisler, who raise corn, soybeans and cattle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line. Zeisler is just finishing her sophomore year at Burke High School where is involved in cross country, track, basketball and FFA.