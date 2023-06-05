This past week the northeastern part of South Dakota had excellent planting conditions. Planters and seed tenders were moving around everywhere to beat the corn planting deadline.
I know most operations fell short of their intended planting acres for corn, but I don’t think it was by much.
There are quite a few soybeans in the ground, however there still is a fair amount of planting to go.
It appears the market is trying to buy more soybean acres, so I believe guys are going to keep plating up to the late planting deadline.
Weeds are starting to get away from guys, though. With all the fervor to get the acres planted in a hurry, the sprayers have not been able to keep up. Neither have the dry applicators applying this spring’s nutrients.
The local coops are doing all they can to meet the need of their producers, but the acres are coming in too fast, especially with some of their summer sprayer operators still running dry applicators.
There are quite a few guys that just are not going to put on their soybean pre-applied herbicides and just hope they can keep ahead of the weeds with post-emerge passes.
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.