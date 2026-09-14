By Leah Ten Napel, Extension Field Agronomist
The calendar has flipped to September. Silage is being chopped, corn and soybean crops are nearing maturity, and early cover crop seeding is right around the corner. It is a great time of year to look back at the conditions we experienced during the 2026 growing season and consider what they may mean for yields as combines begin to roll.
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