Shawn Hawks, in the tractor, and Jesse Hall, in back, plant corn at an SDSU research station field north of Brookings May 2. Yields and other results will be released after harvest this fall, in an effort to help farmers choose which varieties to plant the following year.
Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo
Jesse Hall, left, and Shawn Hawks check furrows for seeds after making their first pass with the planter. The program's first corn of the year was planted north of Brookings May 2.
Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo
SDSU's seed trail program tractor makes another pass with the planter north of Brookings, S.D., May 2.
Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.
Shawn Hawks, in the tractor, and Jesse Hall, in back, plant corn at an SDSU research station field north of Brookings May 2. Yields and other results will be released after harvest this fall, in an effort to help farmers choose which varieties to plant the following year.
Shawn Hawks, in the tractor, and Jesse Hall, in back, plant corn at an SDSU research station field north of Brookings May 2. Yields and other results will be released after harvest this fall, in an effort to help farmers choose which varieties to plant the following year.