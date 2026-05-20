Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.
Driver, a newer spring wheat variety grows next to Chris, a variety released in the 1960s, in a variety trial last summer. Driver is greener, showing its disease resistance, and shorter, putting more energy into the grain head, compared to Chris.
Richard, left, and Norman Kuecker pose with employee David Pies outside their seed cleaning plant. The family was featured in a Farmer of the Month article in Webster's Reporter & Farmer newspaper in the 1990s. Norman started raising crops for seed in the 1940s. Today his grandson runs Kuecker Seed Farm and served on the South Dakota Crop Improvement Association board.