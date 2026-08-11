Dakotafest returns to Mitchell Aug. 18-20 with new educational programming, live drone demonstrations and a pre-owned equipment lot designed to help producers navigate today's challenging farm economy.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.
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Dakotafest 2026 Schedule of Events
Tuesday, Aug. 18
All Day Dakotafest 250 Antique Tractor Museum Reaves Innovation Center
All Day Drone Demonstrations Southeast Corner of Show Grounds
9 a.m. 2027 Profit Roadmap: Practical Tools for Navigating Tight Farm Economics Music & Entertainment Tent 413W
9:30 a.m. Crop Talk Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
9:30 a.m. Top 10 Things Farmers and Ranchers Should Know About Estate Planning Dakotafest Education Building
10:30 a.m. Cattle Chute Demonstrations Livestock Tent
10:30 a.m. Farm Succession Planning Dakotafest Education Building
10:30 a.m. Live Music by Tyson Schulte Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
11:00 a.m. South Dakota Beef Quality Assurance Training Livestock Tent
11:30 a.m. Skid Steer Rodeo Rodeo Course 736
11:45 a.m. Live Music: Chris Reynolds & Lendon James Music & Entertainment Tent 413W
Noon Agriculture, Fertilizer & Protein Market Outlook Dakotafest Education Building
1 p.m. Crop Talk Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
1 p.m. How to Equalize Your Estate Between Your Farming & Non-farming Heirs Dakotafest Education Building
1 p.m. Pedal Pull, sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America Northeast Corner near northeast entrance
1 p.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations Livestock Tent
1:30 p.m. Live Music by Tyson Schulte Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
1:30 p.m. SDSU Extension Ice Cream Social SDSU Extension Booth 216
Wednesday, Aug. 19
All Day Farmfest 250 Antique Tractor Museum Reaves Innovation Center
9 a.m. Live Music by Tyson Schulte Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
9 a.m. 2027 Profit Roadmap: Practical Tools for Navigating Tight Farm Economics Music & Entertainment Tent
9 a.m. Can the Nursing Home Control What I Charge for Rent? Dakotafest Education Building
10 a.m. Cattle Chute Demonstrations Livestock Tent
10 a.m. South Dakota Congressional Update Dakotafest Education Building
10:30 a.m. Changing Hands Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
11:15 a.m. Pregnancy Checking Strategically & Preserviing Calf Value Today Livestock Tent
11:30 a.m. Skid Steer Rodeo Rodeo Course 736
11:45 a.m. Live Music: Matt Gauger & Danica Michaels Music & Entertainment Tent 413W
12:15 p.m. South Dakota Soy, Beyond the Borders Dakotafest Education Building
12:15 p.m. Live Music by Tyson Schulte Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
1 p.m. Pedal Pull Northeast Corner near northeast entrance
1 p.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations Livestock Tent
1:30 p.m. SDSU Extension Ice Cream Social SDSU Extension Booth 216
1:30 p.m. Keep the Farm in the Family and the Family on the Farm Dakotafest Education Building
Thursday, Aug. 20
All Day Farmfest 250 Antique Tractor Museum Reaves Innovation Center
9 a.m. 2027 Profit Roadmap: Practical Tools for Navigating Tight Farm Economics Music & Entertainment Tent 413W
9:15 a.m. Behind the Scenes: A Candid Q&A with the Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Finalists Farm Bureau Financial Services Tent 445E
9:30 a.m. FFA Mock Competition Presentations Dakotafest Education Building
10:45 a.m. Women in Ag Event & Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award Presentation Dakotafest Education Building
10 a.m. Cattle Chute Demonstrations Livestock Tent
11:15 a.m. Managing Open Beef Females & Limit Feeding Beef Cows in Drylot Livestock Tent
11:30 a.m. Skid Steer Rodeo Rodeo Course 736
11:45 a.m. Live Music: Tanner Stark Music & Entertainment Tent 413W
1 p.m. Pedal Pull Northeast Corner near northeast entrance
1:00 p.m. Cattle Chute Demos and Company Presentations Livestock Tent
1:30 p.m. SDSU Extension Ice Cream Social SDSU Extension Booth 216
2:30 p.m. Live Drawing for the Retro Fridge Farm Bureau Financial Services 445E
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Katelyn Winberg
Agricultural Reporter
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