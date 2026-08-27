Grace Place Farm & Gardens in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proving that for small-scale producers, a well-placed farm store can be as helpful to the bottom line as a good farmers market.
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Grace Place Farm & Gardens in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proving that for small-scale producers, a well-placed farm store can be as helpful to the bottom line as a good farmers market.
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