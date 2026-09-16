Over the past couple of weeks, we have been busy with numerous tasks around the farm. This past weekend we finished up stacking hay and had silage cut.
People are also reading…
Kylie Mockler is a student at South Dakota State University where she studies ag leadership and ag communications while being involved Little International and as an ambassador for the College of Agriculture, among other groups. She reports from her family farm near Centerville, South Dakota, where extended family works together to raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa cattle and sheep.