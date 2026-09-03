Over the past couple of weeks many things have kept us busy on the farm. I am fully moved back to college, and we are officially in full swing on the calving season.
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Kylie Mockler is a student at South Dakota State University where she studies ag leadership and ag communications while being involved Little International and as an ambassador for the College of Agriculture, among other groups. She reports from her family farm near Centerville, South Dakota, where extended family works together to raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa cattle and sheep.