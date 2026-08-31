Crops around Montevideo, Minnesota, were maturing quickly, and for Megan Horsager’s haying crew, that meant preparing for a quick turnaround from chopping hay to chopping silage.
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Megan Horsager grows sugar beets, corn, soybeans and alfalfa with her dad at Stevens Farms northeast of Montevideo, Minnesota. She’s involved with Minnesota Farm Bureau as chairwoman on the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee and completed the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership program in 2024.