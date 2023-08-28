For many farmers and ranchers, a significant accident or injury can create mobility and recovery challenges that prevent them from returning to their way of life. The lack of ability to do work on the farm or the loss of mobility can be very hard to accept.

It’s a challenge that Kendra Lewis, an occupational therapist in Laurel, Mont., is familiar with. As a therapist working with a variety of clients, she sees the unique struggles that people have in rural areas.

“For a lot of farmers and ranchers, what they do is more than a job,” she said. “It’s a lifestyle and something that their grandparents may have handed down to them. Their ability to stay on the farm is not only important to them, but it has a much larger impact. Farmers and ranchers feed the world.”

The hazards present in agriculture mean that farmers and ranchers will also likely experience more accidents, some of which can create disabilities.

“Accidents are very common in the ag populations, whether it’s an accident with horses or four wheelers, it’s very present,” she said. “In my work I also see people who have had uncommon medical cases or immune deficiencies that made it hard for them to recover from COVID.”

As she met people from the ag community who faced decreased mobility, she decided to see what she could do to help.

“I grew up in a very small agricultural town called Geraldine, Mont. For as long as I can remember, I have been around agriculture. My family owns agricultural supply stores, Joyce Fuel and Feeds, in Geraldine, Geyser, and Fort Benton,” she shared on her website, cuttingfencesfoundation.net. “Growing up around these businesses has always fed my agricultural and entrepreneurial spirit. I recently got to add seven very important letters behind my name (OTD, OTR/L) after completing my doctorate in occupational therapy.

“During my journey of becoming an occupational therapist, I discovered that the population I love the most, the agricultural population, is highly underserved when it comes to health care and resources,” she added.

During her capstone project in school, she said she found her “unique purpose.”

“This was revealed to me during my doctoral capstone in addition to revealing my unique purpose as a person and an occupational therapist – to serve farmers and ranchers living with a disability,” she related. “With a lot of hard work and passion, Cutting Fences was born and has been growing every day since. I am so grateful to get to combine my two worlds (occupational therapy and agriculture) and live my dream. To say this journey has been rewarding is an understatement.”

In addition to giving educational presentations, the foundation also has an AgEquipt Loan Closet that lends out an Action Trackchair that was funded by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

The chair can allow a user to do things like mow the lawn, check on cows outside a fence line, and do a number of everyday tasks that require more equipment than a power wheelchair.

At the moment, the foundation only has a single chair to lend, but Lewis said they are building funds to get another Trackchair. The cost for a single unit is around $20,000.

Lewis also partners with MonTech, an organization that provides everyday tools to those with disabilities with eating or grooming.

“MonTech has 3,000 pieces of equipment, so by partnering with them, we can address a person’s needs holistically,” she said.

As Lewis works to spread the word about her organization and the ways farmers and ranchers can overcome any mobility challenges, she said she is encouraged by sharing what people can do.

“A big piece of the puzzle is doing presentations,” she said. “It’s hard to grasp an idea of what people can do with the right assistance. A new illness or an injury often includes a grieving process, but it’s important to give people the tools, equipment, and support they need to get back out there.”

For more information, visit cuttingfencesfoundation.net.

