LOMA, Mont. – With the winter wheat fields at the Upham-Keane farm showing off a golden color, Nathan Keane was clearing out the last of last year’s grain from the bins to make room for the new harvest.

“We are doing some last-minute clearing out, but we are discovering that some equipment that was working when it was parked isn’t working anymore,” he said, noting the electric on a pup trailer has quit functioning. “We are hoping it’s not one of those years.”

Keane said his winter wheat fields are golden in color with “just a touch of green here and there,” and the fields haven’t been too affected by a common problem – the sawfly.

“The flies lay their larvae in last year’s stubble and then eat down the stem, which can cause the grain to topple over,” he said.

Estimated economic impacts of wheat stem sawfly for individual farmers in the most productive winter wheat regions in Montana in 2012 were reported between $110,000 and $120,000, representing losses of seven bushels per acre, according to Montana State University. MSU said they are still working on potential solutions to the problem.

“Despite the long history of incidence with wheat stem sawfly in this region, constant adaptation of this pest to changing environmental conditions and human behaviors continue to present challenges,” the university noted.

Nathan added, “We don’t have this problem as bad because our crop rotation seems to keep down the bugs with the chickpeas and oil crops. The sawflies don’t seem to be able to infest those crops.”

In addition to the sawflies, areas of wheat can be laying down in the field due to wind or the wheat being overly heavy. In those cases, Keane said the trick is to harvest carefully.

“Sometimes you have to cut the wheat in one direction and go slow so you don’t pick up rocks,” he explained.

After the winter wheat harvest, Nathan and his crew will move onto the farm’s barley, mustard, canola, chickpeas and hemp.

“We use the same equipment to harvest everything, but we do have to change settings on the combine and change out the modules,” he said. “The only thing we don’t blow out behind the combine is the hemp that we put into windrows and bale in the spring.”

With temps set to be over 100 degrees starting July 21, Nathan said his crew is mindful of the heat during harvest.

“It’s critical to make sure the air conditioning is working in the equipment and to have everyone drink a lot of water,” he said. “Even then, you have to be careful not to overdo it and sit down or take a break if you are feeling dizzy.”

To stay alert, Nathan said he has some go-to strategies.

“We work some late nights, so I either sing along to the radio or crank the (air conditioning) really high to stay awake,” he said. “And then there’s always caffeine.”