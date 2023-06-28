LOMA, Mont. – With the growing season looking good in northern Montana, the Upham-Keane farm is carefully watching to see how a recent technology upgrade will work out on the farm.

Last year, the farm invested in a field analyzer from Augmenta. The system consists of a piece of hardware mounted on top of the sprayer cab that uses analytic software to determine how much spray should be applied to the field. Nathan Keane said the farm anticipates saving 25-30 percent in overall spraying costs in the long-term and hopes to break even on the investment cost of the technology this year.

“Right now, we can see it working and at the end of the year we will see what we end up saving,” Nathan shared. “Time will tell, but I am watching to see how this technology develops. They are working on a sprayer that can work in the crops, which would be great. I’d like to start using less fallow on some of the fields.”

Looking at technology developments as a way to save money and farm more efficiently is something that appeals to Nathan, who said he has also looked at drone technology.

“I looked at some of the drone technology that is out right now and it can’t quite keep up with conventional equipment that does roughly 200 acres an hour. But in the future, the drones sure could,” he said.

Drone technology offers the possibility of being lower in initial costs and potentially using less chemicals, according to proponents. Finding affordable solutions to ever-expensive equipment is on Nathan’s mind often, he said.

“I’m watching the cost of equipment go up at least 6-8 percent per year. A new X9 John Deere tractor is priced at nearly $1 million and the header is $250,000. How do we keep up with that?” he asked. “In the future, if this continues, we will no longer be able to own the equipment, we may have to lease it or something like that unless new technology disrupts the market.”

With these thoughts on farming in mind, Nathan looks over his fields that he said are doing “really good” this year.

“The winter wheat looks amazing. It seems like the grasshoppers we had have slowed down,” he said. “We did see some diamondback moth larvae on some of the canola, so we sprayed for that.”

Nathan, who didn’t grow up farming in Montana, said he is enjoying the positive turn of weather this year.

“When I first came to Montana, it was so hot and dry that year I wondered, ‘Where am I?’” said the Minnesota native. “I started out farming in Montana by helping my would-be in-laws while I was dating my wife on vacations and for harvest.

“I absolutely loved it, but I do miss the lakes and access to water in Minnesota,” he added.

When Nathan met his wife, Diana, he was studying in college for a business marketing degree, with a focus on Japanese. When the couple decided to return to her family’s farm in Montana, Nathan’s priorities shifted to farming.

“I have been doing this for the last 18 years and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “Ironically, over 60 percent of the wheat we grow goes to Japan, so things have kind of come full circle.”