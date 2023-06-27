HARDIN, Mont. – Although sugarbeet harvest may not be until this fall, Scott Uffelman said he actively works with other producers to ensure the market stays strong for the crop.

“Our sugar industry as a whole tries to remain tax payer neutral,” he said. “We regulate ourselves so we don’t overproduce and depress the price. We try to keep our industry strong through our own policies.”

Uffelman sells his sugarbeet crop to Western Sugar Cooperative on a “share” system that allows him to sell a certain amount of his crop to the plant, depending on the number of shares he holds. Western Sugar has processing facilities in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

Uffelman said the recent closure of the American Crystal Sugar Company beet processing facility in Sidney, Mont., has not had any significant impacts on Western Sugar, although the company has hired some of the former employees.

“Some of the employees came to work for us and brought their valuable experience,” he said.

Sugarbeets, while not edible like their conventional cousins, do taste sweet in their flesh, Uffelman shared.

“It you take your pocket knife out and scrape the dirt off, you can taste the sugar in the beets,” he said. “Ideally, we want to see 16-17 percent sugar in the beet.”

In addition to checking on his beet crop, Uffelman said his hard red winter wheat crop looks good and is set to be harvested in mid-July.

“So far, things are looking good for the wheat, even if they are causing some issues for my brother who is trying to put up alfalfa,” he said. “We are also hoping that with the humidity we don’t have any disease issues.”

Uffelman said the moisture this year has been good, not only for crop farmers, but for hay farmers.

“The cow guys are going to be able to make a lot of hay this year, which might bring down the price,” he said. “But a lot of reserves were fed out over the last couple of years.”

With a good forecast in the future, Uffelman said he is enjoying the season.

“We just keep working at it and hope to keep the wheels on,” he quipped.