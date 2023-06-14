LOMA, Mont. – The last few weeks of rain have brought both good and challenging effects to the Upham Farm near Loma where Nathan Keane is working to battle grasshoppers as he watches his crops benefit from the moisture.

“We have turned around pretty good, with some parts of the farm getting three inches of rain last week,” he said the first week of June. “Some of our northwest areas didn’t get quite as much, with about a half an inch less. But the heat in the 80s and the moisture is really bringing things up fast.”

Nathan reported that one of their dryland alfalfa fields that looked like it was “dead” last spring has rebounded.

“The dryland alfalfa that only came up to about four inches last year before the grasshoppers ate it is growing like crazy this year,” he said.

However, along with the boost in crop growth, the moisture seems to have also encouraged another season of grasshoppers.

“We are fighting grasshoppers again this year and so far they haven’t done damage everywhere, but they have eaten into one of the barley fields,” Nathan noted. “We have so many that I’m surprised the birds in the area can still fly since there are so many to eat.”

The Keane family took a break from farming over the Memorial Day weekend to spend some time near Big Fork to enjoy the weather and do some boating. Now that school is out and summer has stared, Keane said it’s “back to the grind.”

“We just got a new spray tender that comes with two big water tanks, but we found out one of the tanks has a leak, so I’m chasing down warranty work on that,” he said. “The nice thing about the wetter weather is it tends to prolong the harvest so there is a bit more time to take care of equipment.”

The Keane children are busy helping out on the farm, including taking care of the family’s flock of chickens.

“We have around a dozen chickens and they spend most of the winter in the coop, but come springtime they are outside, which means they aren’t always laying their eggs in the coop, so gathering eggs can become something of an Easter egg hunt,” he said.

When eggs are found outside of their usual nesting boxes, Keane said they sometimes check the eggs with a flashlight to make sure the egg hasn’t turned into a developing chick, as their flock also includes a rooster.

The Keane family eats a fair amount of eggs, Nathan reported, but extras are being used by his mother-in-law for freeze drying.

When he isn’t working on the farm, Nathan is still keeping close tabs on the 2023 Farm Bill development as the president of the Montana Grain Growers Association.

“We are trying to plan some fly-in days to Washington, D.C., but it can be challenging to do that around harvest times,” Nathan said. “But we do our best to advocate for farmers while still trying to make a living.”