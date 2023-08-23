LOMA, Mont. – Hot weather conditions are challenging harvest crews at the Upham-Keane farm, with triple-digit temperatures pushing equipment to the limit.

“We have had some challenge with trucks overheating,” Nathan Keane said. “It’s been in the upper 90s and is supposed to be 105 tomorrow (Aug. 17). When I got done cutting last night at 10 p.m., it was still 90 degrees.”

In addition to the challenges with the heat, Nathan did have a combine break down the prior week.

“We were having some sieve loss on the combine, so I put it in a kill stop to see what was happening in the back of the machine and I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, but there was still a problem with the air not blowing through the sieves. It turns out there was a hole in the fan housing that was not fixable, so we are waiting on a part. Breakdowns are just what happens during harvest.”

Nathan said the farm was able to get a lender combine from the dealership, which helps them not to have a huge delay in harvest.

“The part is still on order and it seems like since COVID things are taking longer to get here,” he said. “Even Amazon Prime is a week out on any delivery. But while we wait, we just figure out another way. That’s why getting the lender combine was so helpful.”

The farm has completed their winter wheat harvest and is on to barley, chickpeas, and mustard.

“We are nearly done with harvest, aside from some hemp that will be harvested later,” Nathan said. “So we are about to turn the corner to seeding.”

He said he plans to plant winter wheat and possibly some winter canola if the conditions are right.

“We need some moisture for the canola to work. Our first 6-8 inches of ground are pretty dry,” he said.

As fall gets closer, the Keane children know summer is officially over when they have to go back to school. The kids attend school in Big Sandy, which is 20 miles away. Keane’s wife works part-time as a guidance counselor there, which is a particular advantage this year as the school district couldn’t find enough bus drivers to offer bus service.

“There aren’t any buses this year, so we will be taking the kids back and forth,” Nathan said. “All of them are pretty active in sports, so we usually ended up picking them up anyway. It’s just a part of being rural. It may not be the most convenient, but I wouldn’t trade it.”