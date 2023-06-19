It is suggested by medical people we should reduce the amount of salt in our diet. Processed package foods and restaurant foods are high in sodium. One way to help with this is to use herbs. Herbs are from the leafy parts of various plants with non-woody stems. They contain more than 2,000 various phytochemicals. Dried herbs taste stronger than fresh ones. They are used to enhance the flavor of foods. If herbs have no odor when crushed between your fingers, it is too old and has lost its flavor.

Having purchased dry mixes on hand to use on various foods are quite expensive in price and one use may be all that is in the envelop. Here are some quick combination recipes to put together for future use.

To make them you will need the ingredients, a set of measuring spoons, and a jar to keep them in. Empty pint canning jars with rings and seals will keep them dry. One can increase or decrease an ingredient according to taste. Keeping the seasonings in an air tight jar in a cool dark place will last up to a year.

Herb combinations will not only flavor foods but also reduce the amount of salt added to food.

Something to think about: “A healthy outside starts from the inside.” Robert Urich

SEASONED SALT

1 cup coarse pickling salt

2-1/2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano, crushed

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed

Combine all ingredients; mix well. Pour into airtight containers. Seal. Makes slightly more than 1 cup.

Use in egg, cheese, fish and meat dishes.

FINES HERBS

1/4 cup dried parsley flakes

1/4 cup dried chervil

1/4 cup dried chives

1/4 cup dried tarragon

Combine all ingredients. Place in tightly closed containers. Makes 1 cup.

Use on omelets, scrambled eggs, butter-sauce vegetables, meats and fish, and chicken.

ITALIAN HERBS

3 Tablespoons leaf oregano

3 Tablespoons leaf marjoram

1 Tablespoon leaf thyme

3 teaspoons leaf savory

3 Tablespoons leaf basil

2 Tablespoons dried rosemary, crumbled

1 Tablespoon leaf sage

Combine all ingredients.

Use for meatballs, salad dressings, tomato sauces, egg plant, chicken and veal.

VEGETABLE SEASONING

2 Tablespoons garlic salt

2 Tablespoons garlic powder

2 Tablespoons dried minced onion

2 Tablespoons onion powder

2 Tablespoons salt

Mix and store in a container.

To use, prepare the following:

2 cups fresh or frozen green beans or other vegetable

1 Tablespoon butter or margarine

1 Tablespoon slivered almonds, toasted

Cook and drain vegetables. Add butter and 1/2 to 1 teaspoon seasoning mix; toss until butter is melted. Sprinkle with almonds.

The garlic powder helps to reduce blood pressure and helps to control cholesterol levels.

CHICKEN FLAVORED RICE MIX

3 Tablespoons chicken bouillon granules

3 Tablespoons dried parsley flakes

1 Tablespoon dried celery flakes

1 Tablespoon dried minced onion

1 Tablespoon sugar

In a dry container combine the dried ingredients.

To use, prepare the following:

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

2 cups water

In a saucepan saute rice in butter until lightly browned. Add water and around 1/4 cup seasoning mix. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until rice is tender.

This seasoning gives the bland rice a nice taste.

TACO SEASONING

1/4 cup chili powder

2 Tablespoons cumin

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic salt

4 teaspoons pepper

4 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne red pepper flakes

Mix all. Place in container. One may adjust the flavor by adjusting herbs to taste. Adding hot tasting dry pepper flakes can increase the heat taste of the food.

Use 2 Tablespoons for one pound of meat. It may be substituted for other seasonings in Mexican foods or used in other Mexican dishes such as burritos and fajitas. It may also be used in many other dishes and in roasting, grilling, baking or frying assorted meats.