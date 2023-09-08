Side-by-sides. It’s a product category that keeps growing — with new models that offer more power, more utility, more comfort and convenience and capability.
And if you’ve been holding off on trading, your timing has never been better. It seems most of the major brands have been busy updating their product offerings, with a broad range of shiny new models coming to dealers for 2024 with new technology and comfort that rivals what you might expect to find on a row-crop tractor.
Start with Polaris, one of the leaders in the side-by-side market. The company has expanded its popular Ranger family with the Ranger XD 1500 series. And if you’re the kind who can never have enough horsepower, you’ll be overwhelmed with the new 1500cc 3-cylinder engine which produces a heart-thumping 110 hp. The bigger engine delivers up to 30% more power and 50% more torque — performance you’ll feel when you’re towing or hauling heavy loads.
“A segment of our utility customers said they are facing exceptionally large tasks and they simply need a machine with more power, more torque, more hauling and towing capacity, and more durability, said Chris Judson, Polaris VP of Off-Road Utility. “And our team set out to deliver just that, incorporating dozens of new features and the latest engineering to make the Ranger XD 1500 more capable, stronger, and more comfortable than any other utility side-by-side out there.”
And instead of a conventional rubber belt drive, the Polaris 1500 XD features a steel constructed belt in a sealed, liquid-cooled design that provides more reliability, less maintenance, and smoother throttle engagement, for more-precise low-speed control — handy when backing up to trailers or spraying a fence line.
Other upgrades include 15-inch ground clearance and 3,500 lb. towing capacity, around 40% more than existing models.
Got hilly ground? The new XD 1500 offers a hill assist feature that prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards when letting off the accelerator and brakes when traveling uphill. It also engages the transmission to maintain better control while descending slopes.
And if you’re someone needs more room and comfort, you’ll appreciate the increased leg and shoulder room, premium contoured seat and a telescopic steering wheel.
The new XD 1500 models also are offered with Lock & Ride MAX — a versatile and convenient accessory platform allows users place their accessory, lock it in place, and ride confidently knowing gear is secure.
The Ranger XD 1500 models range in price from $29,999 for the Premium version, up to $44,999 for the Ultimate model. The ’24 models are expected to begin shipping to dealers in late summer.
Not to be outdone, Yamaha has also introduced its new 2024 side-by-side lineup which offers new choices and a range of tech enhancements. And for the buyer looking for reliability, versatility and bang for your buck, the all-new Wolverine X2 1000 models are worth a close look.
Available in two- and four-seat configurations the Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and X2 models feature a two-seat chassis paired with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, an ideal utility for ranch/farm work and hunting. The bigger RMAX4 1000 and Wolverine X4 models provide additional cargo space and 4-passenger capacity.
The 2024 Wolverine X2 and X4 models offer smooth and quiet power with an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine. Plus, all Wolverine models come equipped with Yamaha’s continuously variable transmission (CVT), On-Command 4WD system, torque- and speed-sensitive electronic power steering, LED lighting, a 2,000-pound towing capacity, and 600-pound bed capacity.
Prices range from $17,999 for the base R-spec trim up to $28,999 he 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 1000.
Yamaha has also updated its popular Grizzly and Kodiak models for 2024.
Standard-equipped with Yamaha’s liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engines, the new models come with CVT transmission, on-command 4WD, and 4WD limited slip dif-lock — essentials for tackling tough terrain and conditions. Select models are available with electronic steering for effortless steering control.
Finally, Kawasaki continues to improve and expand its line of hard-working Mule side-by-sides with the all-new Mule Pro 1000 series — single- and two-row models that take power, comfort and versatility to a whole new level.
The new models are powered by a Kawasaki 999cc liquid- cooled, 4-stroke engine that delivers greater power and torque as well as increased top-end speed. A large, 8L silencer contributes to quiet operation, a real plus when working around livestock.
Transferring the engine’s performance to the ground is a CVT transmission that delivers smooth acceleration, and natural engine braking assist with consistent engine hold-back when descending slopes, increasing driver confidence, especially when hauling heavy loads.
The new Mule Pro 1000 family also features a long-travel suspension, higher ground clearance — and Kawasaki’s first self-leveling suspension on select models that helps keep the vehicle level when fully loaded, spreading the weight more evenly for better handling and braking performance.
Retail list price for the Mule Pro 1000 models range from $17,699 for the LE model up to $23,399 for the Platinum ranch edition.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.