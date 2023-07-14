Cattle operations have a variety of reasons for doing more fall calving — whether it is a mix of marketing opportunities alongside the spring-calving cows or trying to get the best weather.

The University of Illinois Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in southern Illinois has done fall calving for several years, switching from spring calving due to weather issues, says Teresa Steckler, Extension educator there.

“One of the biggest contributing factors for us was the mud issue,” she says. “For us in southern Illinois, we get a lot of rain in the spring.”

Steckler says the researchers at the center were also looking to avoid late winter and early spring storms, which can be a challenge for spring calving.

The right management practices can help lead to successful fall calving periods.

Iowa State University Extension veterinarian Grant Dewell says getting cattle in the right body condition ahead of calving is important, as the animals have high nutritional needs ahead of and after calving.

“We like cows to have at least a body condition score of 5, and heifers at 6,” he says. “If they get down to a 4, they won’t be able to support the calf very well.”

University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Jim Humphrey says heifers need that extra body condition score boost.

“Bred heifers, we’d sure like to have a little more flesh on them when they calve, because those girls are still growing,” he says. “They’re the hardest animals to get bred back.”

In addition to body condition score, Humphrey says making sure pregnant cows get plenty of water through the hot summer months is important. Helping cows stay cool and keep body temperatures down can help reduce reproductive and pregnancy issues.

“On the management side, probably the water is again No. 1,” he says.

Dewell says while fall calving can have benefits, a challenge is having calves when the weather can still be hot. Getting cattle and facilities ready for calving can help. Producers should make sure they have all their needed supplies and equipment for calving ready, and get any sheds and pens used for calving assistance prepared.

“Making sure the health of the cows is good, making sure the facilities are ready,” Dewell lists.

During hot weather in August and September, he says calves are particularly susceptible to heat stress.

“Calves can’t deal with heat,” Dewell says. “Calves don’t have the reserves to deal with heat stress. They can get dehydrated in a hurry.”

He says producers can keep an eye on newborn calves to make sure they are nursing regularly in hot weather, especially in the very early stages.

“Make sure calves are up and nursing after (birth),” Dewell says.

Steckler says the ideal timing for fall calving depends on each operation. At the Dixon Springs Center, she says they usually breed the heifers around Thanksgiving, and then breed cows about three weeks later, aiming for a cooler time to be calving. She says the right planning and management can go a long way for fall calving.

“It’s sitting down, looking at your calendar, looking at your management,” she says.