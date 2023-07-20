Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a series featuring small-town restaurants in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

ALBANY, Mo. — In the small Gentry County town of Albany, Missouri, the Hughes Bar X restaurant draws in both local regular customers and visitors from afar driving in to enjoy a good meal.

Gentry County is a rural farming community, with swaths of cropland in fertile bottom ground and vast stretches of rolling hills where cattle are raised. The restaurant is a popular spot for farmers and ranchers after a hard day’s work or farm families seeking a celebration.

Restaurant owner Charmayne Hughes says she was inspired to start a restaurant when she and her late husband, Donald, had a beef cattle operation and would always be willing to travel for a good place to eat.

“When we were done for the day we were always hunting somewhere to eat,” she says.

Hughes originally operated the restaurant in the tiny town of Denver, Missouri, until it burned down. In 2018, she reopened the restaurant at its current location in Albany. It is open Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as Sunday morning and early afternoon for brunch. Hughes serves classic, down home Midwestern fare, including steaks and a wide variety of desserts.

“I’ve probably always been the most famous for my prime rib,” she says.

Hughes’ roots in the beef cattle industry are evident in the emphasis on steaks at her restaurant, as well as in the large black bull statue set up out front to advertise the restaurant.

She enjoys seeing big crowds come in to try her food, and she likes the process of getting a recipe just right.

“I’ve always been interested in food,” she says.

Her restaurant features photos from her family and her life in agriculture.

Even though restaurants can be a lot of work, Hughes says she likes it.

“It’s just the only work I like doing,” she says. “I enjoy when the whole place is full and everybody is happy.”