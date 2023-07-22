JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A stunning photo featuring the Missouri state animal is Best in Show for the 2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
“These pictures help us tell the agriculture story with accuracy. They are also a beautiful depiction of life on the farm and give viewers a glimpse into our lifestyle to show why we do what we do,” director Chris Chinn said in a news release.
Best in Show:
“Hitched” by Tony Cook of Fayette
Beauty of the Farm:
1st Place: “Sunset Planting” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman
Runner-Up: “Dusty Bean Harvest” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman
Faces of the Farmer:
1st: “When Farming is All You Know” by Tamra McClellan of New Madrid
Runner-Up: “Supper from a Sack” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman
Everyday Life:
1st: “Multitasker” by Holly Brown of Webb City
Runner-Up: “Waiting Game” by Tamra McClellan of New Madrid
Around the Barnyard:
1st: “Not in the Mood” by Christina Wheeler of Kennett
Runner-Up: “All in a Row” by Makenna Merrifield of Adrian
Children’s Barnyard:
1st: “Funny Farm” by Carleigh Wilson of Warrensburg
Runner-Up: “Fresh Harvest” by Erma Evans of Stewartsville