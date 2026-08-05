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We got a much-anticipated shower last weekend and lower temperatures. This has slowed down the string of heat stress we were going through at the back end of July. Late-March and early-April corn fared decent through pollination. Later corn, early- to mid-May, has pockets and environments where ears aborted kernels on the tip. With a chance of rain this weekend, we’re really hoping kernels and pod fill/seed size can stay on track for decent yields in a little over a month. Silage corn will be ready to chop in the next week or so.