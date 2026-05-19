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This past week was a busy one. Planters of all sorts transformed the landscape. Many either finished up or put a huge advance in their planting season. The sun and heat really progressed and greened up emerged corn. Some are now reaching V6. Many soybean fields are getting green as well. Replant of both crops is a reality in many places. Wheat is fully headed, flowered and filling grain. Most in the area looks pretty good so far. The coming week looks to start off wet once again.